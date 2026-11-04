Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bhatkal And The Michigan Senate Race

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
10:10
IMAGE: Democratic candidate for the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, gestures towards his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, November 2, 2026. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IMAGE: Democratic candidate for the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, gestures towards his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, November 2, 2026. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Bhatkal was embossed on the Indian consciousness last decade, the outcome of Yasin Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal's diabolic association with the terror group the Indian Mujahideen.

The town in Karnataka now has a much happier association -- the granddaughter of one of its most venerable citizens Shamsuddin Bin Hussain Saheb Jukaku is married to Abdul El-Sayed, who is poised to win election to the US senate from Michigan.

Dr Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist, is the daughter of Dr Tayeb Jukaku, one of Shamsuddin Jukaku's four sons. She met El-Sayed -- who is of Egyptian origin -- at the University of Michigan when they were part of the Muslim Students' Association.

She was only 19 when they married in May 2006. After securing dual degrees at the University of Michigan and a master's degree at Oxford, Sarah took a medical degree at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

She now has a practice called Mind Work Psychiatry in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Her grandfather Shamsuddin Jukaku twice served as a minister in the then Mysore state. Sarah's father Dr Tayeb Jukaku, a nephrologist, migrated to the US in the early 1980s.

You can read more about Dr Sarah Jukaku and her ties with Bhatkal in a fascinating American Bazaar feature here: https://americanbazaaronline.com/2026/10/10/sarah-jukaku-indian-roots-abdul-el-sayed-wife-489651/

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's favourites head for resounding defeat
LIVE! Trump's favourites head for resounding defeat

US midterms: Setback for Trump as Dems flip key seats
US midterms: Setback for Trump as Dems flip key seats

Democrats achieved notable successes in the US mid-term elections, flipping key gubernatorial and Senate seats, which served as a significant setback for President Donald Trump. Several Indian-American candidates secured victories in the...

Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset
Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset

Democrats have achieved significant victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, notably flipping the Ohio governorship with Amy Acton defeating Vivek Ramaswamy, and securing the Texas Senate seat with James Talarico's win over Ken...

US midterms: How are Indian-American candidates faring
US midterms: How are Indian-American candidates faring

Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller were projected to win re-election in the US midterm elections. Pia Dandiya held a lead in a Florida congressional race, while Republican Vivek Ramaswamy trailed in Ohio's...

NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli takes a stunner at slips!
NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli takes a stunner at slips!