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IMAGE: Democratic candidate for the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, gestures towards his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, November 2, 2026. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

Bhatkal was embossed on the Indian consciousness last decade, the outcome of Yasin Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal's diabolic association with the terror group the Indian Mujahideen.The town in Karnataka now has a much happier association -- the granddaughter of one of its most venerable citizens Shamsuddin Bin Hussain Saheb Jukaku is married to, who is poised to win election to the US senate from Michigan.Dr, a psychiatrist, is the daughter of Dr, one of Shamsuddin Jukaku's four sons. She met El-Sayed -- who is of Egyptian origin -- at the University of Michigan when they were part of the Muslim Students' Association.She was only 19 when they married in May 2006. After securing dual degrees at the University of Michigan and a master's degree at Oxford, Sarah took a medical degree at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.She now has a practice called Mind Work Psychiatry in Ann Arbor, Michigan.Her grandfather Shamsuddin Jukaku twice served as a minister in the then Mysore state. Sarah's father Dr Tayeb Jukaku, a nephrologist, migrated to the US in the early 1980s.You can read more about Dr Sarah Jukaku and her ties with Bhatkal in a fascinatingfeature here: https://americanbazaaronline.com/2026/10/10/sarah-jukaku-indian-roots-abdul-el-sayed-wife-489651/