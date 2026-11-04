Americans said no to war: Iran reacts to US midterm results

11:50

Iranian Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has weighed in on the incoming US midterm election results, asserting that the electoral verdict demonstrates a clear rejection of conflict by the American public.



Sharing his perspective on X, Ghalibaf stated, "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."



The remarks come as vote tallies from the November 3 midterm elections indicate that Democrats are poised to assume control of the US Congress, having secured the Senate and advanced across multiple seats in the House of Representatives.



The sweeping legislative realignment follows a bruising electoral cycle in which economic anxieties and foreign policy friction, notably the ongoing military engagement involving Iran, weighed heavily on voters.



With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate positions contested, the unfolding results signal a profound shift in Washington's balance of power, undercutting the Republican legislative majority and setting the stage for major political gridlock during the remainder of the presidential term.