Americans deeply unhappy with Trump, economy: CNN voter poll

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NY Gov. Hochul, candidate for reelection, and Dem candidate for Lt Gov. of New York Adrienne Adams, react after winning. Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Voters are increasingly dissatisfied with the state of the country, the economy and President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to preliminary national findings from CNN's Voter Poll.



Nearly three-quarters of voters surveyed said they were unhappy with the direction in which the country was heading, with around four in 10 describing themselves as angry.



The early findings point to two major reasons behind the discontent: growing dissatisfaction with Trump's presidency and mounting concerns over the economy. How these sentiments will influence the final results remains to be seen, particularly in traditionally Republican states where several Senate races have turned unexpectedly competitive.



Around six in 10 voters said they disapproved of Trump's performance as president, with nearly half expressing strong disapproval. Notably, about one in five people who voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election said they were now unhappy with his performance.



Concerns over inflation also remain widespread. The proportion of voters who said rising prices had caused them financial hardship was broadly similar to the level recorded in 2024. However, the early findings suggest that more voters are holding Trump responsible for the economic situation.



Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said Trump had made economic conditions worse, with most blaming his policies for the rising cost of living rather than factors beyond his control.