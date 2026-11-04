America big enough for all of us, says 1st Muslim senator

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Dr Abdul El-Sayed shared this pic on X and wrote: I am boundlessly blessed to have Sarah as my life partner and mother to our daughters. No one else I'd rather have by my side.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed took to the stage in Michigan to declare victory in a closely fought Senate race, even as major news networks said the contest remained too close to call. While CBS News had not officially called the race, Fox News Decision Desk projected that El-Sayed had defeated Republican Mike Rogers, making him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.Addressing a cheering crowd of supporters, an elated El-Sayed announced: "Michigan, we did it!"He thanked voters for backing his campaign, describing his victory as both a proud and humbling moment after what he acknowledged had been an uphill battle."You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, so thank you," he told supporters, adding, "This is all yours."Looking back on his campaign, El-Sayed thanked people who had welcomed him into their churches, synagogues and homes and supported him along the way."Thank you for your trust and your belief and your kindness," he said. "I'm going to take it all with me and I hope to bring back the kind of leadership that more than earns it."He also spoke about the attacks he faced during the campaign, arguing that the criticism directed at him was, in effect, an attempt to target the people who supported him."They were targeting and attacking you," he told the gathering.Striking a conciliatory note, El-Sayed said his vision of America was one that included everyone, regardless of their background."They want an America that is too small for some of us. We know that America is big enough for all of us," he said.