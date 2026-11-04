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Agniveers to be given 2-year extensions, can be made permanent

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Govt to give two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers, says Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani. Extension will be given to those Agniveers who were to exit armed forces. Agniveers getting two-year tenure to be offered permanent positions depending on assessment of performance, says the CDS. Agniveers getting extensions will get enhanced emoluments.

The Agnipath scheme for the Armed Forces recruits and trains young people in the 18-21 age group to serve in the Army, Navy and Air Force for four years with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The first batch of 18,000 recruits inducted in 2022 are due to complete their scheduled tenures by the end of the year.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

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