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African American gains in the US midterms

Wed, 04 November 2026
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IMAGE: Georgia's governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms meets voters ahead of the midterm elections in Columbus, Georgia. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: Georgia's governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms meets voters ahead of the midterm elections in Columbus, Georgia. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
US midterms ensured that Wisconsin gained its first black governor -- Milwaukee's David Crowley will assume office. 

Keisha Lance Bottoms was the first black woman elected governor in American history when she won in Georgia. 

In Florida, Byron Donalds became the first black Republican elected governor in US history. 

Hakeem Jeffries poised to make history as the first African American Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Let's look at some other firsts in the African American community through history:

L Douglas Wilder was the first black to become a governor when he assumed office in 1990 in Virginia.

After him came Deval Patrick in Massachusetts as governor in 2006.

Hiram R Revels was America's first black US senator from North Carolina in 1827.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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