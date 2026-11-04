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9-year-old girl dies after suffering cardiac arrest in classroom at Delhi school

Wed, 04 November 2026
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A nine-year-old class 3 girl died after suffering a cardiac arrest inside her classroom at Lovely Public School in Mayur Vihar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened when the girl was standing in front of her class teacher and suddenly collapsed; the school's CCTV cameras also captured the entire episode.

Police received a PCR call around 9:52 am, following which they initiated an investigation.

According to police, school officials rushed the girl to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, east Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead. School principal Dr Bhavna said the girl collapsed while she was standing in front of her teacher in the classroom.

"We immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital. They told us to take her to some other higher centre. We took her to another hospital. Our staff members also informed her family members. The hospital told us that the girl suffered cardiac arrest. Police were informed about the matter," the principal said.

During the preliminary investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the classroom, which showed the girl standing inside the classroom and attempting to approach her class teacher when she suddenly collapsed, an officer said.

The footage showed the teacher immediately rushing to her aid, picking her up and trying to make her sit on a chair. Several other students are seen gathering around the girl, while some of her classmates rush out of the classroom to alert the school authorities about the incident.

The police officer said the incident was under investigation and that statements from the girl's parents and the relevant school authorities would be recorded.

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