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84% annual returns from stock market: ED busts Rs 120 cr investment fraud

Wed, 04 November 2026
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13:04
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Kalpana Financial Services and its director, Amit Mandal, lured investors with promises of fixed monthly returns ranging from 3.5-7%, or 42-84% per annum, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Investors were told that their money would be invetsed in share market and trading activities.

The ED raided 10 premises in Odisha and West Bengal and conducted searches to uncover the investment scam. Mandal is suspected to have collected Rs 120 crore from investors in this scheme on behalf of Kalpana Financial Services.

Mandal is being investigated for money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The Odisha Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR following which the ED conducted these raids.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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