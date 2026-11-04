6000 year-old climate record stored in a Meghalaya cave

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





The international journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology published the development earlier this year, revealing changes in the Indian Summer Monsoon (ISM) between 11,807 and 5,622 years ago.



Holocene is the current geological period, which began about 11,700 years ago after the last Ice Age. Referring to this, the research noted that monsoon was stronger during the early Holocene, followed by a gradual weakening during the middle Holocene.



Titled 'Deciphering Holocene monsoon dynamics in northeastern India', the research is based on the analysis of a stalagmite recovered from Mawsmai Cave, about 60 km south of Shillong in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.



Through analyses of stable oxygen isotope composition of the stalagmite, along with its petrographic and mineralogical characteristics, to reconstruct past rainfall and monsoon conditions, it was found that the ISM was particularly strong between approximately 11,807 and 7,700 years ago, with lower oxygen isotope values pointing to intensified monsoon activity.



Fluctuations through the monsoon intensity were also recorded spanning centuries, suggesting rainfall patterns in northeast India were influenced by climate changes extending well beyond the Indian subcontinent.



The researchers also found recurring climate patterns at intervals of around 118 and 110 years in the stalagmite record.



The stalagmite sample, measuring 11 cm in length, was collected from a chamber approximately 300 metres inside Mawsmai Cave, where relative humidity was above 95 per cent.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Meghalaya's Mawsmai Cave houses a 6,000-year climate record preserved in a stalagmite which has provided evidence of long-term changes in monsoon intensity in northeastern India.Researchers are identifying links between ancient rainfall patterns, global climate systems and solar variations.