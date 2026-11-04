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3 militants killed, 2 hurt as rival groups clash in Manipur

Wed, 04 November 2026
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21:56
Security personnel during a patrolling in Manipur/File image
Security personnel during a patrolling in Manipur/File image
At least three insurgents were killed and two others injured in a gunfight between rival militant groups in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, officials said.

A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area, involving cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and its rivals, they said.

The bodies of the three men were recovered by locals.

ZUF (Jenchui) claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the outfit and identified them as M Thaimei and G Kamson.

The outfit alleged that the gunfight involved the NSCN (IM), ZUF (Kamson faction) and NSCN-K (Niki Sumi). The third deceased was identified as Aihung Khumba, a resident of Pungmon Chingchen village. His affiliation was not immediately known.

Following the incident, locals, led by women, went to the spot in an attempt to prevent further violence between the rival groups. They also used a public address system to appeal to the cadres to stop firing, officials said.

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