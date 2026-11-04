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3 astronauts voted in US mid-terms from ISS

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Image courtesy: @astro_anil/X
Image courtesy: @astro_anil/X
For those of us still puzzling over how postal ballots work, here's something a little more mind-boggling.

The US mid-term elections that got over on Tuesday saw three NASA astronauts -- Anil Menon, Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins -- cast their vote from the International Space Station over 400 km above Earth.

"Yes, you can even vote from space," Menon said in a post on X.

'All three US crew members had the privilege of voting from Space Station. We filled out an electronic ballot and sent it securely to the election officials.'

Menon and others exercised their franchise from their rooms in the ISS which also doubled up as a polling booth.

The process seemed simple enough: The three astronauts filled out an electronic ballot and sent it securely to election officials in Harris country in Texas.

But what goes on in the background is anything but simple.

Most of the data between the ISS and mission control on Earth passes through NASA's Near Space Network, which managed by the Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The ballot too followed the same path.

In order to preserve the ballot's integrity, it is encrypted and can only be accessed by the astronaut and the clerk.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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