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2 soldiers killed as army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Wed, 04 November 2026
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21:04
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Two Army personnel were killed after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Kargil on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Namika La Pass along Kargil-Leh national highway at around 1.30 pm, the officials said.

They said the vehicle was carrying only two Army personnel, including the driver and co-driver, both of whom died in the accident.

Rescue teams recovered their bodies from the gorge and shifted them to a nearby hospital for postmortem examination, the officials said.

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