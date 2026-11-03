Will the Omar Abdullah govt fall?

16:34

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday dismissed concerns over the stability of the Omar Abdullah-led government amid reported differences within the ruling National Conference following the recent Cabinet expansion and dissent by MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.



Ruhulla, the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP, on Tuesday announced his resignation from the National Conference (NC), accusing its leadership of abandoning key election promises including the restoration of Article 370, at a rally marking the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.



Responding to a question on whether the NC government would be able to complete its five-year term in view of the opposition by some legislators and Ruhullah's rebellion, Choudhary said the people's mandate had brought the NC to power and urged journalists to assess the government's performance by speaking to people on the ground.



"You are journalists, the fourth pillar of this country. Rather than asking us about everything, you should also go out into the field, visit villages and towns and speak to people.



"They themselves will tell you who is doing the right thing and who is doing the wrong thing; who is performing well and who is not," he told reporters here.



The deputy chief minister said the Omar Abdullah government was formed because the people voted the NC to power.



"There is no threat," he said.



He targeted the BJP, recalling that some of its leaders had claimed during the last assembly elections that the party would win more than 50 seats.



"Those BJP leaders who were going around making such claims said they would cross 50 seats, but today they themselves have lost," he said.



"What matters is not what I say here or how I portray things positively. What matters is how people perceive me," he said.



On Ruhullah's position and the reported differences within the party, Choudhary described him as a prominent leader of J-K and said what he chose to do was his decision, while the people's response was their choice.



He said the NC had a tradition of listening to even the smallest party worker and considering their grievances and suggestions.



"If they point out any shortcomings, the party leadership will make efforts to address and rectify them," he said.



On the process of resolving differences following the Cabinet expansion, Choudhary said the final decision would rest with the party leadership, including NC president Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the party's vice president, and subsequently the party's working committee.



"If they have any suggestions or feel that addressing certain issues will make us stronger, those suggestions will be considered. Discussions can happen," he said.



He asked people to wait and asserted that the NC was functioning smoothly and strongly.



"As far as that is concerned, I would say you should wait. The plough (NC's election symbol) is moving strongly here. Things are moving quite smoothly.



"The work is progressing well and is being carried forward with full force," he said in reply to the threat to the government.



Choudhary parried a direct reply to a meeting between the disgruntled legislators and Farooq Abdullah scheduled for November 6.



He turned the question around, asking reporters about the neighbouring country's current situation and where it was heading.



"Tell me, what is happening in Pakistan these days? You can tell me now. Tell me, where is Pakistan heading?" he questioned journalists.



Choudhary mocked the BJP, using its election symbol lotus to suggest that its political fortunes would fade, while asserting that the NC's plough was moving strongly.



Asked about BJP leader Ram Madhav's visit to J-K, Choudhary made a reference to the seasonal blooming of the lotus.



"There is a particular season for everything. I think the lotus probably does not bloom during winter. Now that winter has arrived, the lotus will wither, come and go, rise, fall and eventually droop," he said.