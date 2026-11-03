When Eid comes...: BJP slams Naseeruddin Shah, Dia of selective outrage

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The BJP on Tuesday accused actors Dia Mirza and Naseeruddin Shah of "selective outrage" over environmental issues, alleging that they raised concerns about pollution during Hindu festivals but remained silent during festivals of other religions.Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the actors' concerns about the environment were selective.When Eid comes...: BJP comes Naseeruddin Shah, Dia of selective outrage"There is selective messaging. You say that people should take care of the environment. But when Eid and Bakrid come, and there is water pollution because goats are slaughtered, people like Naseeruddin Shah and Dia Mirza do not utter a word," Bhatia said.He was responding to a question about the Bombay High Court's strong observations on the controversy surrounding Mirza's video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali campaign. The court had directed the civic body to re-upload the clip.Bhatia said he had not seen the High Court's order and would therefore refrain from commenting on it. However, he maintained that those concerned about environmental protection and noise pollution during Hindu festivals should express similar concerns during festivals of other religions."A citizen is always a citizen. If he is concerned about the environment, he should always be concerned. If he is concerned about noise pollution, he should always be concerned. It cannot be that for Hindu festivals you make statements, but for festivals belonging to other religious denominations, you remain silent," he said.The BJP spokesperson said such selective expressions of concern undermined the credibility of those raising environmental issues."This is why I would say that these people lack credibility. They do not need to give any message to the Hindu community," he added.Bhatia also said citizens were expected to respect court orders and abide by the law."I believe the followers of Hinduism are tolerant and they also respect the Constitution. We have seen in the past that decisions delivered by the Supreme Court and high courts have been accepted by the citizens, particularly Hindus, and Diwali has been celebrated," he said.The BJP's remarks came after the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the controversy surrounding Mirza's video.A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale expressed anguish over what it described as the "petty mindset" of certain people, particularly those representing the public.The court said it was "most unfortunate" that a video intended to raise awareness about the environment and air and noise pollution had been given a different colour.It also observed that no one could question the authorities' choice of a celebrity to promote public awareness.The controversy erupted on Monday after the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and remarks by Mayor Ritu Tawde, who had described the actor as "anti-Hindu".The clip was part of the civic body's campaign urging people to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. While Mirza's video was taken down, similar campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, remained on the BMC's X and Instagram accounts.Shah, meanwhile, recently drew criticism after releasing a video in support of student protests. In the clip, the veteran actor embraced labels such as "anti-national" and "tukde-tukde gang" and declared, "I am a Dimagi Naxal", triggering a separate controversy.