Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

What's mogging? And why is everyone talking about it?

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
18:39
Kindly note that this image created using ChatGPT has been used for representational purposes only.
Kindly note that this image created using ChatGPT has been used for representational purposes only.
Well, it's the hot new word on the street.

After Dictionary.com listed maxxing as its Word of the Year, Collins Dictionary has officially announced the word it believes has made the most impact in 2026 -- mogging.

If you haven't heard Gen Z or Gen Alpha tossing it around yet, mogging means completely outshining someone through sheer looks, effortless swagger or undeniable performance.

What started as edgy online slang has officially transformed into mainstream banter. 

And the runner-up shortlist? Equally zany.

Carspreading: Giant SUVs devouring the road.

Ghost job: Those fake corporate listings posted with zero intent to actually hire.

Bixie: The edgy lovechild of a pixie cut and a bob.

P(doom): Calculating the exact probability that AI takes over the world.

Fricy: The trendy culinary fusion of fruity and spicy.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mosque can't be allowed inside govt complex: Govt to SC
LIVE! Mosque can't be allowed inside govt complex: Govt to SC

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are set to vote on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections, widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's tenure. The elections will determine control of the House and Senate, with polls predicting a Democratic...

INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5
INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluruon November 5 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that...

Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel
Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel

The Indian Navy successfully rescued 20 Iranian crew members from a fishing vessel, Azini, off the coast of Somalia. The vessel was hijacked by pirates last month. The operation involved a mission-deployed warship, maritime...

ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended
ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashistha has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This suspension follows his participation in a protest by police personnel against his transfer and that of an SHO. The transfers...