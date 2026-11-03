What's mogging? And why is everyone talking about it?

Kindly note that this image created using ChatGPT has been used for representational purposes only.
Well, it's the hot new word on the street.
After Dictionary.com listed maxxing
as its Word of the Year, Collins Dictionary has officially announced the word it believes has made the most impact in 2026 -- mogging
.
If you haven't heard Gen Z or Gen Alpha tossing it around yet, mogging means completely outshining someone through sheer looks, effortless swagger or undeniable performance.
What started as edgy online slang has officially transformed into mainstream banter.
And the runner-up shortlist? Equally zany.
Carspreading: Giant SUVs devouring the road.
Ghost job: Those fake corporate listings posted with zero intent to actually hire.
Bixie: The edgy lovechild of a pixie cut and a bob.
P(doom): Calculating the exact probability that AI takes over the world.
Fricy: The trendy culinary fusion of fruity and spicy.