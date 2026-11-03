What's mogging? And why is everyone talking about it?

18:39

Kindly note that this image created using ChatGPT has been used for representational purposes only.



And the runner-up shortlist? Equally zany.



Carspreading: Giant SUVs devouring the road.



Ghost job: Those fake corporate listings posted with zero intent to actually hire.



Bixie: The edgy lovechild of a pixie cut and a bob.



P(doom): Calculating the exact probability that AI takes over the world.



Fricy: The trendy culinary fusion of fruity and spicy.