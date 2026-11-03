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What's a fart walk?

Tue, 03 November 2026
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19:20
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shura F/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shura F/Wikimedia Commons
TikTok has been going gaga for some time now over the concept of a fart walk. 

That's a short and sweet post-dinner stroll that gets the digestive system going (nudging peristalsis on track and boosting blood flow) and allows a person to release gas. 

Healthline says there is no scientific basis for it but it also adds: 'Experts agree a fart walk could help support digestive health. Regular fart walking could even reduce the risk of certain health conditions, including type 2 diabetes'. That's because a postprandial constitutional is always a good idea.

It could also reduce heartburn. Portland, Oregon-based internal medicine specialist and gastroenterologist Dr David D Clarke told Healthline: 'Walking increases muscle contraction in the stomach, which facilitates emptying of the stomach. More rapid emptying will decrease the time that acid is present in the stomach'.

Most important a fart walk gets rid of gas that might be bringing on discomfort and exercise is always good for relief from flatulence, according to WebMD

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