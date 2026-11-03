Warren Buffett hasn't had water in 48 years, prefers Cherry Coke

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Kindly note image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Rick Wilking/Reuters





And according to hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the American billionaire has not 'had water in 48 years.'



During his recent appearance on the Equity Mates Investing podcast, Bill Ackman recalled inviting Buffett to his home for dinner several years ago.





Knowing about Buffett's fondness for Cherry Coke, he had stocked up on the beverage for his guest.



During dinner, Ackman offered Buffett a choice between still and sparkling water. Buffett declined both and asked for Cherry Coke instead.





When Ackman asked whether he drank water at all, Buffett reportedly replied: "Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years."



The Equity Mates Investing podcast episode was released on October 28, 2026.



Meanwhile, in a 2015 interview with Fortune magazine, Buffett had spoken about his unusual eating and drinking habits, revealing that he consumed at least five 12-ounce servings of Coca-Cola every day. The American billionaire investor also joked that a quarter of his daily calorie intake came from the soft drink.





Buffett, who was a Pepsi drinker for 48 years, switched to Cherry Coke in 1986 and has remained a loyal fan ever since.

Warren Buffet is 96 years old.