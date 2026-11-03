US votes for mid-term elections, seen as referendum on Trump

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Americans will vote on Tuesday in one of the most consequential elections in recent times, widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency that has been marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, trade wars and deep divisions in society.



The polling will decide whether President Trump's Republican Party retains control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the two chambers of the US Congress, or, as opinion polls are predicting, the Democratic Party wrests control of at least the House if not the Senate, also in the final two years of Trump's second term in office.



At stake in the elections are all 435 seats of the House and 37 seats in the 100-member Senate.



Elections are also being held for the post of Governor in 36 states, including in Ohio, where Indian American Vivek Ramaswamy is locked in a keen contest with his rival and Democratic nominee Amy Acton.



A number of Indian American candidates are in the electoral fray for posts ranging from Governor to city council members. Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, is locked in a keen contest with her former boss Karen Bass for the post of Mayor of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.



Indian-American lawmakers Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam are seeking re-election to the US House of Representatives, while fellow Democrats Pia Dandiya and Amish Shah are in the fray in competitive races to make their debut as Congresspersons.



On Monday, the Republicans and the Democrats made their final pitch to the voters, with Trump choosing an unusual venue - the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool - to focus on the renovations undertaken in the national capital instead of talking about tax cuts, tariffs and border security, which have been the high points of his election rallies.



According to the White House, Trump did a whirlwind tour of 20 states, mostly Republican strongholds, to address 30 rallies in the last 32 days. Analysts say his approval ratings are at an all-time low, and he has become a liability to Republican candidates.



If the pre-poll forecasts come true and Democrats take control of the US Congress, it will allow for deeper Congressional scrutiny and checks of Trump's actions, which will severely limit his ability to push his agenda. He will, however, retain the power to govern through executive orders, which will be valid for two years.



Trump acknowledged the possibility of his wings being clipped but indicated that he will not allow Congress to slow him down.



"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in response to a question on Republicans losing control of both Houses of the US Congress, referring to the presidential power to veto actions by Congress.