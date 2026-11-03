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US to end $4 bn annual aid to Israel by year-end: Trump

Tue, 03 November 2026
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US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington will end approximately $4 billion in annual assistance to Israel by the end of this year, saying that the country no longer requires American financial support, while Israel's Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan, belonging to the anti-Netanyahu bloc, criticised the proposed move, calling it a severe blow to the country's security.

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (local time), he said, "We were giving them $4 billion -- we are --, but it gets cut off at the end of the year."

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Trump said Israel had become economically prosperous and could purchase its own weapons without relying on American assistance.

"They don't need it," Trump said, adding, "Israel is a very thriving country."

Reacting to Trump's announcement, Golan criticised Netanyahu over the development, saying that the decision came at a time when Israel's defence requirements remained high following the prolonged war.

In a post on X, Golan said, "Precisely at a time when Israel's defense expenditures have reached enormous proportions, when Israel needs to replenish its offensive weapons stockpiles, and when its air defense capabilities have eroded after such a prolonged war--Netanyahu chalks up yet another colossal failure on his record."

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