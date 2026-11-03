UP BJP councillor slaps party worker for questioning Dy CM

15:30

Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Image: ANI Photo

After party worker Rohit Tiwari questioned Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over the University Grants Commission's 'equity regulations' issue, a BJP councillor Vinay Mishra slapped him.



The incident happened during the BJP's 'Prabuddh Sammelan' (intellectuals' conference) in Prayagraj, prompting a party MLA to demand action against the corporator.



On November 2, Tiwari filed a complaint at Prayagraj's Daraganj police station against Mishra for slapping him on Sunday.



When Maurya was speaking to the audience, Tiwari and another man questioned Maurya over the stayed UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which sought to address caste-based discrimination on campus.



They shouted "When will you speak about us? Please speak about UGC."



Maurya asked them to keep quiet and assured he will address the issue. The police intervened and escorted both outside the venue. However, Mishra ran towards them and slapped Tiwari.



Allahabad North's BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai said that Maurya should have taken action against the councillor for attacking Tiwari, whom he described as a committed BJP worker from the Gangapar area of Koraon.



Bajpai said that Tiwari raised the UGC reservation issue because it was an emotionally sensitive matter, with people concerned about its potential impact on future generations.



The UGC Regulations, 2026, was officially notified on January 13. However, the Supreme Court placed an interim stay on the rule on January 29 after widespread criticism and protests over its potential misuse.



-- REDIFF NEWS