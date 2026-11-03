UP: 11 YO student electrocuted after touching high-tension wire

14:53

Villagers in Ballia district took to the streets to protest after a Class 4 student died after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity wire at a government school.



On November 2, Monday, 11-year-old Arshad Ahmed was sent to the school terrace to pluck bottle gourds for the mid-day meal scheme at the primary school in Kanaila village. However, he came in contact with a high-tension wire and died.



An FIR has been registered on a complaint by the victim's brother Salman against the acting headmaster, an assistant teacher, the shiksha mitra and a junior engineer of the electricity department.



The district basic education officer Manish Kumar Singh said acting principal Vijay Shankar and assistant teacher Anil Kumar were suspended for negligence. The process to terminate the services of shiksha mitra Deep Chandra Ram has also been initiated.



-- REDIFF NEWS