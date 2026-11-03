Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two friends killed as concrete mixer truck drags scooter for 150 metres in Delhi

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
21:33
image
Two friends returning home after closing their grocery shops were killed when a speeding concrete mixer truck rammed their scooter as the truck made a U-turn in Khajuri Khas here, dragging the two-wheeler for nearly 100 to 150 metres, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Old Police Station cut around 11.55 pm on Monday. 

The police identified the victims as Santosh (30), a resident of Pakki Khajuri, and Pawan (33), who lived in gali number 24 in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi.

According to a relative of Santosh, the scooter got stuck in the front of the truck after being hit, but the driver kept driving, dragging the two-wheeler about 100 to 150 metres before abandoning it and fleeing with his helper.

After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found both men seriously injured. 

While one was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital by his family members, the other was shifted by police. Both were declared dead by doctors, police said. The bodies were later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for postmortem examination. Forensic teams also inspected the accident site and collected evidence.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US to end $4 bn annual aid to Israel by year-end: Trump
LIVE! US to end $4 bn annual aid to Israel by year-end: Trump

Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops
Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops

Cyclone Murasu unleashed severe destruction across coastal Andhra Pradesh, prompting mass evacuations and leaving a trail of damaged infrastructure and livelihoods as it crossed the coast early on Tuesday.

Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city
Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city

New Delhi experienced its worst air quality in 287 days on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350 and several monitoring stations reporting 'severe' pollution levels. PM2.5 was identified as the dominant pollutant, posing...

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are voting in crucial elections widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency, marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, and deep societal divisions. The polling will determine control of the House and...