Two friends killed as concrete mixer truck drags scooter for 150 metres in Delhi

21:33





The police identified the victims as Santosh (30), a resident of Pakki Khajuri, and Pawan (33), who lived in gali number 24 in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi.



According to a relative of Santosh, the scooter got stuck in the front of the truck after being hit, but the driver kept driving, dragging the two-wheeler about 100 to 150 metres before abandoning it and fleeing with his helper.



After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found both men seriously injured.





While one was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital by his family members, the other was shifted by police. Both were declared dead by doctors, police said. The bodies were later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for postmortem examination. Forensic teams also inspected the accident site and collected evidence.

Two friends returning home after closing their grocery shops were killed when a speeding concrete mixer truck rammed their scooter as the truck made a U-turn in Khajuri Khas here, dragging the two-wheeler for nearly 100 to 150 metres, the police said on Tuesday.The accident occurred near the Old Police Station cut around 11.55 pm on Monday.