Top Iranian officials push military to consider Qatari deal

17:00

Top Iranian officials are pushing the country's military leadership to consider a Qatari-brokered deal as a potential conflict with the United States looms.



According to Al Arabiya, current Iranian internal assessments indicate that a resumption of direct war with the United States is now considered the most likely scenario by Tehran.



Despite these alarming military projections, senior Iranian political figures have actively interceded to advocate for a diplomatic resolution.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have strongly advised the nation's military leadership to engage constructively with a proposal submitted by Qatari mediators to halt the conflict, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.



The report further reveals that Qatari envoys recently travelled directly to Tehran with a strict and limited mandate. Rather than conducting extended rounds of negotiations, the mediators arrived in the capital solely to collect Iran's official and definitive response to the proposed framework.