The story of Timmy the Tin Can

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Photograph: Kind courtesy timmy_the_tin_can/Instagram





The story of Timmy -- the 'cheeky little rickshaw who causes chaos trouble everywhere he goes' -- will continue, this time in the UK!





-- REDIFF NEWS





Read about his and their adventures here:

















A British couple bought a Bajaj autorickshaw in India with Tamil Nadu license plates, painted it red, christened it Timmy.Helen and Mick, from Ampthill, England, first drove it 4,218 km across India, over 75 days -- from Varkala to Agra.'Most people my age, they buy a camper van, they buy a new kitchen, they get a dog. We bought a Bajaj rickshaw. I had a vision in my head that driving a rickshaw through India would be great fun and it would be adventurous and I was absolutely right... Driving across India lead to some unforgettable moments', recalls Helen.The Taj Mahal was to be their glorious last stop. But hardly 1-2 km short of the Taj they learnt there were restrictions against bringing an auto close to the Taj,But one of the things the Britishers learned on their travels was that 'In India there's always a way' and through some back roads they were able to bring Timmy into a Taj view frame and achieve their goal.After celebrating the completion of their expedition to the Taj, they couldn't leave Timmy behind and decided to ship him to Britain, which took six months.Timmy has reached British shores! But now the auto has to be modified to pass UK safety tests.