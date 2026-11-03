The retro Bollywood song that every Russian knew

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IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty in the film Disco Dancer. Photograph: Rediff





-- REDIFF MOVIES

One of the hottest dance numbers in the USSRwas the foot-stomperfrom the 1982 Mithun Da-starrerNo disco night in Russia was complete without the thrilled crowd dancing to the Parvati Khan-crooned Jimmy that was composed by Bappi Lahiri. It was even played at weddings.Nearly as loved wassung by Vijay Benedict. These song are popular till today in post-USSR states like Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and even in Mongolia, Turkey and China.So much so that Baimurat Allaberiyev, who hailed from Tajikistan but is an ethnic Uzbek, had the internet go wild when he sang in a warehouseandin 2008. The video amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.Even more interesting is that it is believed that the former Soviet government was able to identify who were spies based on their familiarity with the catchy song. If they were ignorant of the song, they could not have grown up in the USSR had to be a spy!