Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

The retro Bollywood song that every Russian knew

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
18:38
IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty in the film Disco Dancer. Photograph: Rediff
IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty in the film Disco Dancer. Photograph: Rediff
Jimmy jimmy jimmy aaja aaja aaja 
Jimmiy jimmy jimmy aaja aaja aaja 

Aajare mere saath, yeh jagi jagi raath 
Pukare thuje sun, sunade wohi dhun 

One of the hottest dance numbers in the USSR ever was the foot-stomper Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja from the 1982 Mithun Da-starrer Disco Dancer.

No disco night in Russia was complete without the thrilled crowd dancing to the Parvati Khan-crooned Jimmy that was composed by Bappi Lahiri. It was even played at weddings.

Nearly as loved was I am A Disco Dancer sung by Vijay Benedict. These song are  popular till today in post-USSR states like Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and even in Mongolia, Turkey and China.

So much so that Baimurat Allaberiyev, who hailed from Tajikistan but is an ethnic Uzbek, had the internet go wild when he sang in a warehouse Ki Na Kalon Ki and Jimmy Aaja in 2008. The video amassed over 1 million views on YouTube. 

Even more interesting is that it is believed that the former Soviet government was able to identify who were spies based on their familiarity with the catchy song Jimmy. If they were ignorant of the song, they could not have grown up in the USSR had to be a spy!

-- REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mosque can't be allowed inside govt complex: Govt to SC
LIVE! Mosque can't be allowed inside govt complex: Govt to SC

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are set to vote on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections, widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's tenure. The elections will determine control of the House and Senate, with polls predicting a Democratic...

INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5
INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluruon November 5 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that...

Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel
Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel

The Indian Navy successfully rescued 20 Iranian crew members from a fishing vessel, Azini, off the coast of Somalia. The vessel was hijacked by pirates last month. The operation involved a mission-deployed warship, maritime...

ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended
ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashistha has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This suspension follows his participation in a protest by police personnel against his transfer and that of an SHO. The transfers...