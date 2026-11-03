The retro Bollywood song that every Russian knew

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty in the film Disco Dancer. Photograph: Rediff
Jimmy jimmy jimmy aaja aaja aaja
Jimmiy jimmy jimmy aaja aaja aaja
Aajare mere saath, yeh jagi jagi raath
Pukare thuje sun, sunade wohi dhun
One of the hottest dance numbers in the USSR ever
was the foot-stomper Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja
from the 1982 Mithun Da-starrer Disco Dancer
.
No disco night in Russia was complete without the thrilled crowd dancing to the Parvati Khan-crooned Jimmy that was composed by Bappi Lahiri. It was even played at weddings.
Nearly as loved was I am A Disco Dancer
sung by Vijay Benedict. These song are popular till today in post-USSR states like Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and even in Mongolia, Turkey and China.
So much so that Baimurat Allaberiyev, who hailed from Tajikistan but is an ethnic Uzbek, had the internet go wild when he sang in a warehouse Ki Na Kalon Ki
and Jimmy Aaja
in 2008. The video amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.
Even more interesting is that it is believed that the former Soviet government was able to identify who were spies based on their familiarity with the catchy song Jimmy
. If they were ignorant of the song, they could not have grown up in the USSR had to be a spy!
-- REDIFF MOVIES