The gainers in the markets today...

17:18

In the 30 Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were among the major winners. Power Grid, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Trent were the laggards.



The BSE MidCap Select index climbed 0.87 per cent and SmallCap Select index was up 0.60 per cent.



Among BSE sectoral indices, FMCG jumped 3.38 per cent, Realty 2.33 per cent, Top 10 Banks 1.92 per cent, Financial Services 1.67 per cent, Auto 1.64 per cent and Consumer Discretionary 1.30 per cent.



Utilities and Power were the laggards.