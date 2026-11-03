Sonam Wanchuk-founded school to halt activities until HC verdict

12:29

Image: ANI Photo

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk has been directed by the Ladakh administration to stop activities at its Desert Flower School pending a final decision by the high court.



This was issued by a notice dated November 1 by the tehsildar's office in Leh and was addressed to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL.



The administration received information that without obtaining any approvals or consent from authorities, classes and other activities at Desert Flower School Phyang, Leh, had started. The school operates within the HIAL ecosystem.



The notice mentioned a correspondence from September 22 through which Angmo had sought a 'no objection certificate' for proposed members of the school's managing committee.



A matter concerning HIAL is presently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



The tehsildar advised HIAL and Angmo to not undertake any further action concerning the functioning or commencement of activities at the school until high court gives a verdict.



-- REDIFF NEWS