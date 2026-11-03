Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sonam Wanchuk-founded school to halt activities until HC verdict

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
12:29
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk has been directed by the Ladakh administration to stop activities at its Desert Flower School pending a final decision by the high court.

This was issued by a notice dated November 1 by the tehsildar's office in Leh and was addressed to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL.

The administration received information that without obtaining any approvals or consent from authorities, classes and other activities at Desert Flower School Phyang, Leh, had started. The school operates within the HIAL ecosystem.

The notice mentioned a correspondence from September 22 through which Angmo had sought a 'no objection certificate' for proposed members of the school's managing committee.

A matter concerning HIAL is presently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The tehsildar advised HIAL and Angmo to not undertake any further action concerning the functioning or commencement of activities at the school until high court gives a verdict.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deeply pained! HC asks BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza's video
LIVE! Deeply pained! HC asks BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza's video

Indian killed as 2 helicopters collide near Everest base camp
Indian killed as 2 helicopters collide near Everest base camp

An Indian national was killed and another passenger injured when two helicopters collided while landing in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday. The incident involved helicopters from Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty near Mt Everest Base...

ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended
ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashistha has been suspended after joining a protest by police personnel outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers. The suspension follows controversy surrounding the...

US strikes Iran's Qeshm Island after Trump says deal could...
US strikes Iran's Qeshm Island after Trump says deal could...

The United States has reportedly conducted a clandestine military operation targeting Iran's Qeshm Island, part of a series of limited attacks against Tehran. This strike occurred on Monday, shortly after US President Donald Trump...

Rohit Roy: 'I Was So Arrogant That...'
Rohit Roy: 'I Was So Arrogant That...'

'...If I didn't like the face of my co-star, I would walk out. I would be like, yeh toh mere saamne dialogue bolne ke layak bhi nahin hai!'