Six daily shows allowed for new Tamil films in release week: CM Vijay

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay/@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

In a significant relief to the Tamil film industry, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday permitted theatres across the state to screen up to six shows a day for newly released Tamil films during their opening week.



The additional screenings can be held between 6 am and 2.30 am the following day, the government said.



Ahead of Deepavali, the decision follows representations from key industry bodies such as the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, seeking an increase in the daily show limit to accommodate the demand for new releases during their opening week.



Under Condition 14-A of the Form 'C' licence issued under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were earlier restricted to screening four shows a day.



After the present government assumed office, the limit was relaxed to five shows a day during the first seven days of a film's release, as well as on weekends, public holidays and local festival days.



Following consultations on the requests and concerns raised by industry stakeholders, the CM directed that necessary amendments be proposed to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, a press release said.