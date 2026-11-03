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Singer Rimi Tomy announces second marriage to gym trainer Libin Mathew

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Rimy Tomy to wed trainer Libin Mathew on November 14, 2026 in Dombivli, Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimy Tomy/Instagram
Rimy Tomy to wed trainer Libin Mathew on November 14, 2026 in Dombivli, Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimy Tomy/Instagram
Television host and singer Rimi Tomy is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Libin Mathew, a fitness trainer, in November.

In a series of videos posted on her YouTube channel, the singer opened up about her relationship and upcoming wedding.

"He is not an actor, singer, famous person or a millionaire," Rimy clarified while introducing her partner. 

"The boy is a bodybuilder; a trainer. He is a Malayali from Mumbai," the 43-year-old artiste revealed.

Rimy was previously married to businessman Royce Kizhakoodan. The couple divorced through mutual consent in 2019 after 11 years of marriage. 

Rimy and Libin have both shared the news of their marriage on Instagram. 

-REDIFF MOVIES

The intimate wedding is scheduled for November 14, 2026, at Mar Thoma Church in Dombivli, Mumbai.

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