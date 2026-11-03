Sensex jumps nearly 596 points, Nifty opens higher

09:48

Indian equity markets opened higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, extending the ongoing rally as investors remained optimistic about improving second-quarter earnings, foreign institutional investors turning buyers, and easing crude oil prices. However, uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict continued to keep global markets cautious.



The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,582.25, gaining 141.45 points or 0.60 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 76,288.65, rising 595.87 points or 0.79 per cent.



Almost all sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened in positive territory. Nifty IT led the gains, rising 1.09 per cent, followed by Nifty FMCG, which gained 0.90 per cent, and Nifty Private Bank, which advanced 0.85 per cent.



Nifty Auto rose 0.80 per cent, while Nifty Realty gained 0.66 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.59 per cent, Nifty Media gained 0.55 per cent, and Nifty Pharma increased 0.21 per cent.