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Sensex jumps 1,225 points

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning streak for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, ending nearly 2 per cent higher, amid a correction in crude oil prices from their recent highs and renewed foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,225.07 points, or 1.62 per cent, to settle at the day's high of 76,917.85.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 370.05 points, or 1.58 per cent, to end at the day's high of 23,810.85.

In the 30 Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

Power Grid, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Trent were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.72 per cent at USD 105.6 per barrel.

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