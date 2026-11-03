SC issues notice over fraud site impersonating apex court

16:22

Image: ANI Photo

A public notice over the creation of a fraudulent domain impersonating its official site was issued by the Supreme Court Registry. The court also warned all the stakeholders against divulging any personal or financial information.



The notice cited prior public notices dated July 16, 2025, April 28, 2026, and August 13, 2026, concerning deceptive websites developed to imitate the top court and commit fraudulent activities, and warned against a newly identified fraudulent domain, scigovinjudicial.com.



The Registry advised to verify authenticity of all e-communications and clarified that the SC is the registered user of the domain sci.gov.in.



The registry had earlier issued a public notice over the creation of multiple fake websites impersonating its official site and warned that they have been soliciting personal details and confidential information.



-- REDIFF NEWS