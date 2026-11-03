'Rahul Gandhi will be PM only in mock Parliament'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc's symbolic impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the Congress leader could become Prime Minister in a mock Parliament but Narendra Modi would continue to hold the post in the real one.Reacting to the Opposition's symbolic impeachment programme and its subsequent rally over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, Sarma said the Congress had made several attempts to project Gandhi as its prime ministerial candidate, but none had succeeded."Sonia ji wanted to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, and many efforts were made towards it. But when no efforts were successful, they organised a mock parliament in the lawns of the residence of Kharge ji, where he (Rahul Gandhi) became the PM. The reality is this - in mock parliament, Rahul Gandhi will be the PM, and Modi ji will be the PM in Parliament," Sarma said.His remarks come amid a fresh face-off between the BJP and the INDIA bloc over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have accused the poll body of deleting names of genuine voters from the electoral lists.