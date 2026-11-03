Rahul dares PM to debate 'anti-national' charge

19:25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate on his charge that the 'opposition is anti-national' and asked why the PM has not filed a defamation case against him over his "foreign connections" allegation.



Gandhi's remarks came within a day of his earlier challenge for an open debate with Modi for accusing the opposition of taking foreign help to destabilise the country. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had also accused Modi of occupying the prime minister's chair with "foreign help".



"It's been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let's do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!," Gandhi said in a post on X.



"We'll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You'll sit on one side, I'll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge," Gandhi also said.



During the open debate, the Congress leader said there will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, "how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn't inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues".



"We'll discuss all of them openly. Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don't you? Come forward. Everything will become clear," Gandhi said.