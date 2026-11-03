Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Police officer killed as speeding vehicle rams motorcycle in Jharkhand

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
23:10
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A police officer was killed after a speeding vehicle rammed his motorcycle in Jharkhand's Garhwa district while he was on his way to duty, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rajendra Baitha, a resident of Baghmanwa village under Bishrampur police station in Palamu district, was posted at Meral police station in Garhwa as an assistant sub-inspector.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Meral police station.

Baitha sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Palamu SP Kapil Chaudhary said.

Police have seized the vehicles involved in the accident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai bans sale of firecrackers without licence till Dec 2
LIVE! Mumbai bans sale of firecrackers without licence till Dec 2

Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops
Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops

Cyclone Murasu unleashed severe destruction across coastal Andhra Pradesh, prompting mass evacuations and leaving a trail of damaged infrastructure and livelihoods as it crossed the coast early on Tuesday.

Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city
Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city

New Delhi experienced its worst air quality in 287 days on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350 and several monitoring stations reporting 'severe' pollution levels. PM2.5 was identified as the dominant pollutant, posing...

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are voting in crucial elections widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency, marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, and deep societal divisions. The polling will determine control of the House and...