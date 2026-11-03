Police officer killed as speeding vehicle rams motorcycle in Jharkhand

23:10

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

A police officer was killed after a speeding vehicle rammed his motorcycle in Jharkhand's Garhwa district while he was on his way to duty, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



The deceased, Rajendra Baitha, a resident of Baghmanwa village under Bishrampur police station in Palamu district, was posted at Meral police station in Garhwa as an assistant sub-inspector.



The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Meral police station.



Baitha sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Palamu SP Kapil Chaudhary said.



Police have seized the vehicles involved in the accident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP added.