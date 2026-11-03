People who only need four hours' sleep

11:29





For as long as she can remember, Aimee Pugh Bernard hasn't needed much sleep. Today she tends to go to bed around 22:00 and wake up around 04:30. "I'm wide awake. I cannot stay in bed," she says.Sometimes Bernard, an immunology professor at the University of Colorado, can't fall asleep right away. Then she'll log only five hours' slumber.Perhaps most surprisingly, Bernard usually still feels energised the next day. She'll walk her dog, sweat through an hour-long gym session, and clock 1.5 hours of work before 08:00. Friends gawk at Bernard's ability to do so much on so little sleep. But in her family, it's normal - her father and brother are the same.Most of us, of course, require more. The average adult aged 26-64 years needs about seven to nine hours of sleep in every 24, according to the US National Sleep Foundation's latest review of the evidence.