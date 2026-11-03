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Passenger booked for tampering with emergency exit on flight

Tue, 03 November 2026
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14:46
Image: Vivek Prakash/ Reuters
Image: Vivek Prakash/ Reuters
On November 2, Monday, 33-year-old Gaurav Satyendra Routela was on board an IndiGo flight where he allegedly tampered with the emergency exit door lever cover shortly after takeoff from Delhi.

His act caused a mid-air scare aboard flight 6E6884 bound for Pune. Routela was seated near the emergency exit and he allegedly interfered with the door mechanism.

Routela said during questioning that he touched the cover out of curiosity, and did not know it was connected to the emergency exit. An alarm sounded when he touched the cover, creating panic on the flight.

The flight took off from Delhi at around 12.45 am on Monday and arrived in Pune at around 2 pm.

A flight crew member lodged a complaint against Routela under section 125 (any act done so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Aircraft Act. 

He has been served a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to Routela, and further investigation is underway, he added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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