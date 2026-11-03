One person arrested over disrupting minister's event at Keralam college

22:36

One person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged disruption of an event at the Maharajas College here last week when Keralam higher education minister Roji M John was speaking, police said.



The arrested accused -- Sidharth Sunil (22) -- is a former student of the college, it said.



Besides him, another former student has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.



Sunil has been booked for the offences under sections 189(unlawful assembly), 191(rioting), 285( danger or obstruction in a public way) and 132(assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Kerala Prevention of Disturbances of Public Meeting Act, 1961, it said.



Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) had on October 30 allegedly disrupted the minister's event to question him regarding the suspension of 16 SFI students of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, also known as Kalady University, for protesting against its Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas.