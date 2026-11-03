One dead, 13 rescued after Indian ship hit off Oman coast

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-- REDIFF NEWS

One Indian seafarer was killed and 13 others rescued after an Indian-flagged vessel carrying 14 crew members was struck by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.The vessel, MSV AL JUSUFI, was sailing near the Omani coast on Monday when the object struck it, Sonowal said in a post on X. The 13 crew members managed to evacuate and were subsequently rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat."On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal said.He expressed condolences to the family and said the Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Oman were coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to the survivors and arrange the return of the crew members and the deceased seafarer's mortal remains to India."My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief," he said, adding that arrangements were being made for the swift repatriation of the 13 survivors and the mortal remains of the deceased.The incident comes amid a series of attacks involving commercial vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf and other parts of West Asia, as the conflict in the region continues.On October 30, a Marshall Islands-flagged LNG carrier, M/T Al Mayeda, carrying six Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile in the Persian Gulf.Sonowal said in a post on X on Saturday that all six Indian nationals and the vessel's entire crew of 25 were safe.The attacks on commercial shipping have also figured in India's diplomatic engagements. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised concerns over the safety of civilian vessels and seafarers at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, stressing the need to protect freedom of navigation.In a post on X, Jaishankar said countries in the Global South were bearing a disproportionate share of the impact of the hostilities in the Middle East, with attacks on civilian shipping threatening the supply and affordability of essential commodities."The Global South is disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, jeopardising the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilisers," he said.The latest attack has renewed concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers working in waters affected by the conflict in West Asia.