NRI engineer found dead in hot tub at Gurugram hotel

19:09





He returned on Monday from a vacation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and subsequently went to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to drop off a friend.



After his friend boarded a flight, Pathak booked a room at the hotel in Sector 53 for an overnight stay, police said.



Hotel staff grew suspicious around 8 pm and checked the room, where they found Pathak lying unconscious in the hot tub. A doctor was immediately called, who declared him dead after examination.



Following the incident, the Sector 53 police and a forensic team reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sealed the scene, they said.



A senior police officer said CCTV footage from the hotel's third floor and its entry and exit points was examined during the investigation.



"No outsider entered the room after Pranjil's death. The deceased was found inside," the officer said.

A 35-year-old UK-based engineer who had recently returned to India was found dead in a hot tub inside a hotel room in Gurugram's Sector 53 on Tuesday, with police saying the cause of death remains unclear.The deceased, identified as Pranjil Pathak, was found unconscious in the hot tub in a room at the Orsam Hotel late at night, the police said.Pathak, a native of Old Idgah Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was working as an engineer with a multinational company in the UK and lived in Manchester.According to the initial investigation, Pathak had recently arrived in India from the UK.