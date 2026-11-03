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'Nora Fatehi not accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, summoned as witness'

Tue, 03 November 2026
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The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed on Monday before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness.

Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. 

An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance. 

It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court.

A Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued fresh summons to Nora Fatehi to appear as a prosecution witness for evidence. She is a witness in an extortion case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Special Judge Gagandeep Singh issued fresh summons to Nora Fatehi. 

The court has directed her to appear on November 6.

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