No deaths after Cyclone Murasu batters Andhra: NDRF

14:47

No casualty has been recorded in Andhra Pradesh till now due to Cyclone Murasu, the NDRF said on Tuesday.



The federal contingency force has deployed 14 teams in the coastal state that has been the "most affected" by the cyclone, Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told reporters at a press briefing here.



Cyclone Murasu, which has battered several parts of Andhra Pradesh with torrential rains, crossed its coast at 5.30 am on Tuesday, according to the Met department.



Shahedi said about 1.75 lakh people living in coastal Andhra Pradesh have been impacted by the cyclone and NDRF teams are present on the ground to assist them.



About 10,000 people have been accommodated in 171 relief shelters, he said.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Murasu will soon transform into a cyclonic storm and then into a deep depression by late Tuesday night.



Many districts in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing heavy rain though no loss of life has been reported till now, the DIG said.



A total of 38 NDRF teams have been deployed in five states, including Andhra Pradesh, to undertake relief and rescue works arising out of the cyclone, he added.