Nita Ambani's moving dragonfly brooch costs...

Yes, it's actually moves.
Made with a lightweight titanium body and hidden flexible joints, the dragonfly's wings actually shift and sway naturally with her body movements as she walks, mimicking the organic feel of a real insect in flight.
She wore the Soaring Spirit brooch, which took jewellery designer Wallace Chan an entire decade to craft, at the opening of The Library
, the newest addition to Mumbai's NMACC.
The massive brooch, which is estimated to cost between Rs 12-15 crores, features a huge 17.67-carat garnet at its centre, surrounded by rare diamonds, rubies, and pink sapphires.
She paired the eye-catching piece with a stylish beige suit.
The Library, the new offering from NMACC, features over 4,500 books, good food and plenty of space for visitors to read, connect and collaborate.