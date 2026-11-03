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Nita Ambani's moving dragonfly brooch costs...

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Kind courtesy: NMACC/Instagram
Kind courtesy: NMACC/Instagram
Yes, it's actually moves.

Made with a lightweight titanium body and hidden flexible joints, the dragonfly's wings actually shift and sway naturally with her body movements as she walks, mimicking the organic feel of a real insect in flight.

She wore the Soaring Spirit brooch, which took jewellery designer Wallace Chan an entire decade to craft, at the opening of The Library, the newest addition to Mumbai's NMACC.

The massive brooch, which is estimated to cost between Rs 12-15 crores, features a huge 17.67-carat garnet at its centre, surrounded by rare diamonds, rubies, and pink sapphires.

She paired the eye-catching piece with a stylish beige suit.

The Library, the new offering from NMACC, features over 4,500 books, good food and plenty of space for visitors to read, connect and collaborate.

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