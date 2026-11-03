Nayanthara seeks blessings at Kalikambal temple ahead of 'Mookuthi Amman 2' release

23:32

Ahead of the November 6 release of her fantasy-comedy sequel Mookuthi Amman 2, Nayanthara visited the iconic Arulmigu Kalikambal Temple on Thambu Chetty Street in Chennai on Tuesday to offer special prayers.



Clad in a dark blue sari with a red and orange border, Nayanthara, whom fans fondly call 'Lady Superstar', drew an excited crowd of devotees and admirers outside the temple, all hoping for a glimpse of her.



She completed the look with traditional nose rings, large jhumkas and a bun adorned with jasmine flowers.



Nayanthara offered prayers with deep devotion, joining in the elaborate rituals held in honour of the presiding deity.



The actor, who reprises her role as the titular goddess (Mookuthi Amman) in the Sundar C-directed film, also distributed saris and other essentials to women gathered at the temple.



She took part in an annadanam (community meal) and served food to devotees.