Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai bans sale of firecrackers without licence till Dec 2

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
23:23
image
Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai Police have prohibited the sale of firecrackers in public places without a valid license, an official said on Tuesday.

The order issued by deputy commissioner of police (Operations) Akbar Pathan will remain in force from November 3 to December 2.

The directive was issued under the Maharashtra Police Act to prevent obstruction or danger to the public, the official said.

"No person at any public place within the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, possess, offer, display, carry, or expose for the purpose of sale any firecrackers or fireworks without a license granted by the designated police officer or the State Government," the order stated. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai bans sale of firecrackers without licence till Dec 2
LIVE! Mumbai bans sale of firecrackers without licence till Dec 2

Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops
Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops

Cyclone Murasu unleashed severe destruction across coastal Andhra Pradesh, prompting mass evacuations and leaving a trail of damaged infrastructure and livelihoods as it crossed the coast early on Tuesday.

Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city
Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city

New Delhi experienced its worst air quality in 287 days on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350 and several monitoring stations reporting 'severe' pollution levels. PM2.5 was identified as the dominant pollutant, posing...

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are voting in crucial elections widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency, marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, and deep societal divisions. The polling will determine control of the House and...