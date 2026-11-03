Mumbai bans sale of firecrackers without licence till Dec 2

23:23

Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai Police have prohibited the sale of firecrackers in public places without a valid license, an official said on Tuesday.



The order issued by deputy commissioner of police (Operations) Akbar Pathan will remain in force from November 3 to December 2.



The directive was issued under the Maharashtra Police Act to prevent obstruction or danger to the public, the official said.



"No person at any public place within the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, possess, offer, display, carry, or expose for the purpose of sale any firecrackers or fireworks without a license granted by the designated police officer or the State Government," the order stated.