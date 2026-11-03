Mosque can't be allowed inside govt complex: Govt to SC

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A view of the Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi/ANI on X





The Qadeemi Masjid stands on the project site and is required to be removed therefrom for the execution of the project, it added.



"Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises, dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative and public service functions. The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property," the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, made the submission in an affidavit filed in the high court.

The Centre has told the Delhi high court that a century-old mosque in Krishi Bhawan has to be removed as the establishment of a permanent religious structure within the confines of a government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the "secular" character of government property.The government said the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan provides for the redevelopment and reconstruction of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 at Plot No. 120, covering the footprint of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to modernise the infrastructure essential to the governance of the nation.It said the construction of CCS buildings 4 and 5 is a public project of paramount national importance.