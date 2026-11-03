Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mosque can't be allowed inside govt complex: Govt to SC

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
18:06
A view of the Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi/ANI on X
A view of the Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi/ANI on X
The Centre has told the Delhi high court that a century-old mosque in Krishi Bhawan has to be removed as the establishment of a permanent religious structure within the confines of a government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the "secular" character of government property.

The government said the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan provides for the redevelopment and reconstruction of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 at Plot No. 120, covering the footprint of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to modernise the infrastructure essential to the governance of the nation.

It said the construction of CCS buildings 4 and 5 is a public project of paramount national importance. 

The Qadeemi Masjid stands on the project site and is required to be removed therefrom for the execution of the project, it added.

"Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises, dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative and public service functions. The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property," the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, made the submission in an affidavit filed in the high court.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology
LIVE! Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are set to vote on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections, widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's tenure. The elections will determine control of the House and Senate, with polls predicting a Democratic...

INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5
INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluruon November 5 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that...

Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel
Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel

The Indian Navy successfully rescued 20 Iranian crew members from a fishing vessel, Azini, off the coast of Somalia. The vessel was hijacked by pirates last month. The operation involved a mission-deployed warship, maritime...

ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended
ACP who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashistha has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This suspension follows his participation in a protest by police personnel against his transfer and that of an SHO. The transfers...