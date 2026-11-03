Mermaid show tank bursts in UP fair, four kids injured





Two were discharged after receiving primary treatment, while the other two, who sustained serious injuries were referred to the Bahraich Medical College for further treatment.



The police officials said that the organisers had obtained permission only for the religious Urs proceedings but had set up the fair and were operating swings, fair attractions and the mermaid show. They had not obtained administrative permission for the fair.



Seven organisers have been booked under relevant sections for allegedly holding activities without permission and negligence. Four of them have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining three, he said.



-- REDIFF NEWS