Mermaid show tank bursts in UP fair, four kids injured

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Around 20-25 people were watching a mermaid show at Urs fair in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district when the water tank suddenly burst on October 2, Monday.
The glass tank that contained thousands of litres of water burst due to excess water pressure. At the time of the accident a young woman dressed as a mermaid was performing inside the tank.
Glass fragments flew across the venue, injuring four young children. They were taken to the Fakharpur Community Health Centre.
Two were discharged after receiving primary treatment, while the other two, who sustained serious injuries were referred to the Bahraich Medical College for further treatment.
The police officials said that the organisers had obtained permission only for the religious Urs proceedings but had set up the fair and were operating swings, fair attractions and the mermaid show. They had not obtained administrative permission for the fair.
Seven organisers have been booked under relevant sections for allegedly holding activities without permission and negligence. Four of them have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining three, he said.
-- REDIFF NEWS