MCD likely to double parking charges under GRAP from Wednesday

22:07

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is likely to double parking charges at its around 400 surface parking lots from Wednesday as part of anti-pollution measures under the GRAP II restrictions, with the proposal expected to be approved by the competent authority shortly, officials said on Tuesday.



The proposal is currently under examination by the civic body's law department and is expected to receive the necessary clearance within a day or two, following which the revised rates will be implemented, a senior official said.



The move is aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital.



However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been unable to implement similar hikes in previous years due to opposition to the proposals and contractual complications involving private parking operators.



The civic body has cited the terms of its existing agreements with contractors as one of the reasons for not doubling parking charges under GRAP in the past. Under these agreements, the additional amount collected after doubling the charges does not automatically accrue to the corporation.



"Under the existing terms and conditions, there is no provision for the additional amount collected after doubling the parking charges to automatically go to the MCD. If the charges are doubled without addressing the contractual arrangements, the additional money could go to the contractor," an official said.