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Man confesses to murder, says victim appeared in his dreams

Tue, 03 November 2026
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20:03
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Claiming that the victim repeatedly appeared in his dreams and he was very scared as a result, a man has confessed to killing his friend during a drunken quarrel, the police said on Tuesday.

Prabhu Karkade (24), a housekeeping worker, resident of Dombivli in the district, was arrested on Monday after he approached the police, said senior police inspector Prafulla Jadhav.

The body of Pallav alias Vishal Madhukar Kadam (43) had been found two weeks ago at Motha village near Dombivli, the official said.

After he was detained, Karkade allegedly confessed, stating that he had beaten Kadam to death inside the latter's house while they were drinking together.

He allegedly disposed of the body by packing it into a sack and dumping it in the grass on an isolated patch of land near the Kopar Link road.

But afterwards, the victim appeared in his dreams again and again, scaring him, he told the police.

He also pointed out the location where he had dumped the body.

A case of murder was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was on, the police said.

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