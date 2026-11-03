Jouramajra's resignation accepted, AAP strength drops to 91 in Punjab assembly

22:28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan accepted the resignation of rebel AAP MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday, an official said.



Jouramajra, along with rebel MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in Delhi on Monday.



The resignations of Singh and Pathanmajra were accepted by Sandhwan on Monday.



Jouramajra's resignation has been accepted by the speaker. With this, the Samana assembly seat has fallen vacant, the official said.



After the resignation of the three MLAs, the AAP's strength in the 117-member House has dropped to 91 from 94.



The Congress has 16 MLAs, the Shiromani Akali Dal has three, BJP two, and the Bahujan Samaj Party one in the House. One seat is held by an Independent.



AAP's Majitha constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill slammed Singh for joining the BJP, accusing him of playing politics over the sensitive and serious issues of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents.