Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Jouramajra's resignation accepted, AAP strength drops to 91 in Punjab assembly

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
22:28
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan accepted the resignation of rebel AAP MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday, an official said.

Jouramajra, along with rebel MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in Delhi on Monday.

The resignations of Singh and Pathanmajra were accepted by Sandhwan on Monday.

Jouramajra's resignation has been accepted by the speaker. With this, the Samana assembly seat has fallen vacant, the official said.

After the resignation of the three MLAs, the AAP's strength in the 117-member House has dropped to 91 from 94.

The Congress has 16 MLAs, the Shiromani Akali Dal has three, BJP two, and the Bahujan Samaj Party one in the House. One seat is held by an Independent.

AAP's Majitha constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill slammed Singh for joining the BJP, accusing him of playing politics over the sensitive and serious issues of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 23 Indians killed in West Asia conflict: MEA
LIVE! 23 Indians killed in West Asia conflict: MEA

Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops
Cyclone Murasu kills 2 in Andhra, ravages 52,459 ha of crops

Cyclone Murasu unleashed severe destruction across coastal Andhra Pradesh, prompting mass evacuations and leaving a trail of damaged infrastructure and livelihoods as it crossed the coast early on Tuesday.

Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city
Delhi's AQI at 287-day low, severe pollution grips city

New Delhi experienced its worst air quality in 287 days on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350 and several monitoring stations reporting 'severe' pollution levels. PM2.5 was identified as the dominant pollutant, posing...

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are voting in crucial elections widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency, marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, and deep societal divisions. The polling will determine control of the House and...